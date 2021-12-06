Ghana Athletics Association certifies 40 athletics coaches in Kumasi

GAA wants to equip coaches in both track and field events

Source: GNA

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has certified 40 athletics coaches at the end of a two-week coaches’ education and certification system training programme held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The coaches, drawn from the Ghana Education Service (GES), Security Services, and other individuals from the 16 regions in the country, were taken through all the technical areas in athletics.



Lectures were given by Salamatu Musah, a Level II coach, Christopher Darko-Amankra, a Level I coach, and Julius Baba Apidogo, a Level III coach.



Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, Julius Baba Apidogo, said the programme which was supported by the World Athletics (WA), was aimed at equipping the coaches in both track and field events.



He said, “We are doing well in track events and we need to pay attention to the field events so this training programme would help us bridge that gap to get coaches who would train our athletes to do well in field events.”



He added that the GAA would monitor the progress of the coaches and do follow-ups when needed to ensure the right things were done.

At the end of the programme, all participants received certificates of participation from the GAA.



However, 24 coaches passed to receive a Level I coaching certificate while nine also passed Level II receive additional certificates from WA.



A student from the University of Education, Winneba, Munkaila Seidu, emerged as the best participant in the training programme and received a Seiko watch from the World Athletics.



The coaches’ education and certification system training programme was last held in 2014.