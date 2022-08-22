2
Menu
News

'Ghana Beyond Aid but today we are begging for aid' – Ken Ofori-Atta mocked

Video Archive
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah, Member of Parliament representing the Buem Constituency in the Volta Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, has mocked government's Ghana Beyond Aid mantra.

According to him, Ghana amid the current economic crunch was clearly begging for aid contrary to what the mantra is supposed to reflect.

He was making comments, last week, on Peace FM's Kokrokoo Morning Show, where he mocked Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's handling of the economy.

Watch his views below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Related Articles: