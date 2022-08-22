'Ghana Beyond Aid but today we are begging for aid' – Ken Ofori-Atta mocked

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com
Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah, Member of Parliament representing the Buem Constituency in the Volta Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, has mocked government's Ghana Beyond Aid mantra.
According to him, Ghana amid the current economic crunch was clearly begging for aid contrary to what the mantra is supposed to reflect.
He was making comments, last week, on Peace FM's Kokrokoo Morning Show, where he mocked Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's handling of the economy.
