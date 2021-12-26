Ghana Beyond Aid is a shared responsibility - Dr Yeboah

Dr. Eric Yeboah, others at the GNA office

Source: GNA

Dr. Eric Yeboah, Secretary of Ghana Beyond Aid Committee has said nation-building is a shared responsibility of which all actors in the state have roles to play.

To this effect rapid socio-economic development would be assured for the country.



He said Ghana Beyond Aid, therefore, seeks to create sustainable economic growth and transformation, focusing on an environment which is friendly and sustainable.



“Our economic growth will not be achieved at the expense of our environment, our rivers, and natural landscapes will be clean, air pollution will be minimal, and natural resources will be extracted responsibly and sustainably”.



“Small-scale artisanal mining will be properly regulated to protect our forests and water bodies; the destruction currently being wreaked by “Galamsey” will be no more,” Dr Yeboah said.



He was speaking at the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office’s, Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue platform.



The GNA-Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue platform forms part of a broader objective of the Agency towards revamping its operations.

Speaking on the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda, Dr. Yeboah said Ghana Beyond Aid is not a development plan or strategy with a list of projects that Government intends to implement. “It is much more fundamental”.



He said “Ghana Beyond Aid aims to change fundamentally, the environment and manner by which we pursue development in order to ensure



A successful implementation of whatever specific plans we adopts.



“Since independence, Ghana has prepared and adopted many plans and economic strategy documents inspired by various ideological perspectives.



“A review of our experience with these plans shows clearly that while all of them were reasonably well-prepared on technical grounds, almost all of them, regardless of ideological perspective, have not been well-implemented, and achievements have been wide off-targets,” he said.



Dr Yeboah said that the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda is, therefore, a national agenda, so private companies must align themselves with the government to help, by employing Ghanaians, purchase and investing in the country's resources, and other things that will help in nation-building.

He said for the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda to be effective, most of the things that have not been taxed must be taxed to get more revenue for the country, and government must cut down on imports - we put more resources in importing goods without gaining much.



Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency said the Agency remained the mother of all media organisations in Ghana and revealed that the GNA has over the years maintained its branded image of dissemination of accurate, truthful, balanced, and credible news for the public.



Mr Ameyibor stated that the Tema Office of the Agency is placing value on the news which is anchored on four main stakeholders - the news source, the target recipient, the reporter, and the media house.



Mr Ameyibor said the media must ensure that it periodically undertakes value for news analysis to ensure that all factors of news are satisfied at all times, that is the only way to remain relevant in the fast-changing information, communication, and technological world.