Ghana Black Stars doesn’t need foreign coaches – Nana Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen

The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen has is of the view that Ghana doesn’t need a foreign coach to lead the senior national team, the Black Stars.

According to Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen, “Ghana needs to project our national coaches by appointing local coaches to manage Ghana Black Stars”.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel Fm Drive Time hosted by Ike De Unpredictable monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen explained that “My personal view, I will be glad if a local coach is appointed to coach the Ghana Black Stars”.



“Brazil will never appoint a foreign coach to coach the Brazilian National team because they have what they will consider before appointing the person to coach the Brazilian National Team,” Nana Obiri Boahen said.

“Though people have this perception that the local coaches, when appointed to coach the Ghana Black Stars, don’t take instructions from the Sports authorities and administrators, that shouldn’t be an excuse to appoint a foreign coach,” he disclosed.



Nana Obiri Boahen explained that, “We need to be serious about how we manage football and Black Stars because some local coaches will not allow sports administrators and authorities to decide for them since they have a trophy to win.”



“Chelsea and Manchester United especially foreign teams bosses cannot decide for the coaches as to which player should be fixed to play a match. It will never happen anywhere,” he argued.