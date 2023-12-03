Ghana Bloggers Association honours Dr. Bawumia, John Mahama for ‘digital leadership’

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (left) and John Dramani Mahama

Source: GNA

The Ghana Bloggers Association has honoured Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Former President John Dramani Mahama for their contributions to the country’s digital space.

At a ceremony held in Kumasi over the weekend, the Association said both leaders had made “substantial contributions to Ghana’s digital transformation,” which had positively impacted the blogging community, hence the recognition.



Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, President of the Association, expressed appreciation to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his “visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to propelling Ghana into the digital era.”



“Dr. Bawumia’s pioneering efforts in leveraging technology has resulted in a noteworthy transformation of institutional processes, contributing to the establishment of a resilient digital economy. Our recognition stands as a testament to his exemplary dedication to advancing Ghana’s digital future and reshaping the blogging industry,” he stated.



The Association said former President Mahama’s tenure saw “improved convenience for millions of Ghanaians” as he extended critical services to remote communities to foster “a thriving digital economy.”



“The impact of his digital interventions is evident in increased productivity and improved working environments across various sectors. We recognise his monumental effort in fueling the growth of the blogging community and setting the stage for a modernised, ICT-compliant Ghana,” the Association said.

Ghana Bloggers Award honours leading bloggers and personalities across sectors, including sports, politics, lifestyle, religion, and other social circles.



Apart from the two political leaders, the Association also honoured Radio and TV personalities, including Abeiku Santana, Halifax Ansah-Addo, Bola Ray, and Mr Kwasi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Tourism Authority, for supporting Ghanaian bloggers in diverse ways.



Other awardees were Saddick Adams (Radio Sports Host of the Year), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah (TV Sports Host of the Year), Stonebwoy (Artiste of the Year), Owureku Ampofo (Sports Blogger of the Year).



Nana Ama McBrown was adjudged TV personality of the year while Andy Dosty was named Radio Entertainment Host of the Year.



The list also includes, Philip Osei Bonsu (Radio Political Show Host of the Year), Kwame Asare Obeng, (Political & Social Blogger of the Year), and Ameyaw Debrah (Art & Tourism Blogger of the Year).