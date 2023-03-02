Ghana Card CI: Here’s what the minority intends to do to fight new voter registration law

A file photo of the Minority section of Parliament

The Minority in Parliament says it will be engaging in a series of actions in rallying public support for its fight against the attempt by the Electoral Commission to make the Ghana Card the sole ID for registration of new voters.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson said the caucus together with their National Democratic Congress will hold a forum on the subject.



“Ladies and gentlemen from the media, the Minority Caucus in the coming days will collaborate with the National Democratic Congress to hold a major forum on this subject. This will afford us an opportunity to further explain these issues for the understanding of the Ghanaian populace,” he said.



The Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam added that the caucus will also “be engaging a broad spectrum of stakeholders including our development partners, our faith-based organisations, traditional authorities, civil society organisations to get them to appreciate the issues at stake and the consequences this bodes for Ghana’s democracy and stability”.



The Electoral Commission has laid before parliament a Constitutional Instrument (C. I.) that seeks to make the Ghana Card the only accepted form of identification for the purposes of new voter registration.



But according to the minority, the C. I. if approved into law will disenfranchise several Ghanaians who have not been able to acquire a Ghana Card.

