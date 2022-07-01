0
Menu
News

Ghana Card: EOCO warns of fraudsters’ operations

Ghana Card 631x424 1 Ghana card | File photo

Fri, 1 Jul 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has warned the public against fraudsters who they say are taking advantage of the on-going exercise across the country to link the Ghana Card to bank accounts.

In a press release dated June, 30 2022, EOCO disclosed that it has taken “notice with great concerns the rate at which some members of the general public have fallen victims to fraudulent banking transactions.

“Fraudsters have taken advantage of the ongoing call on customers of bank to link their accounts to Ghana Card. Regarding the bank fraud, the fraudulent messages are sent to individuals requesting them to click on links in order to update their bank records, the release signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Faustina Lartey for the Executive Director stated.

She continued: “Customers are therefore asked to provide their bank account names, Mobile numbers, Mobile App PIN, One Time Password. Some daring fraudsters even make phone calls to members of the public to request for the aforementioned information.

Attached is the full statement from EOCO

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The former political giant who is now a demo 'Kingpin'
Prof Aning praises John Mahama
Armed robbers steal gold worth US$350,000 from mining company
Nobody should ask me about Adwoa Safo again – Ken Agyapong warns
Arise Ghana demo: Sammy Gyamfi leads chants invoking death on Akufo-Addo
Kweku Baako reveals what will make him return to the streets
Minister shocked as 368 acres of government land is stolen at Medie
Hundreds take over the streets on day 2 of Arise Ghana protests
Hundreds take over the streets on day 2 of Arise Ghana protests
Government has already decided to go to the IMF – Captain Smart alleges
Related Articles: