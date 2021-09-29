Ghana Card GH¢100 not GH¢250 - National Identification Authority

The NIA insists the ongoing continuous Registration is free

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has denied reports on social media that Ghanaians who are yet to register for the Ghana card would be charged GH¢250.

The NIA insists the ongoing continuous Registration is free.



Head of Public Relations at the Authority, Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu explained that people requiring premium services for their registration would be charged GH¢250, while institutions with more than 50 employees can also invite the NIA to their premises for the registration at GH¢100 per head.



Mr Ganiyu told GBC’s Nathaniel Nartey that the amount generated from the registration goes to the State and not into the pocket of any staff of NIA.



“Registration has always been free but there are a few exceptions and that one depends on the individual. NIA will be setting up premium registration centres across the country. When you come to the premium registration centres you pay an amount of GH¢250. Then we also have household registration where you can invite us to your homes if you are 5 or more. We will come and get your household registered. For that one each person pays GH¢150. Then we can also have institutional registration where you invite us to register you, you must be 50 people and above and each person pays 100gh. With the premium registration, you expect the queues to be shorter and the environment will be quite different,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NIA is set to roll out the Sim Card Re-registration from October 1, 2021.



Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu said all 17 million Ghanaians who have their Ghana Cards have A 6-month grace period to complete their registration else they would lose their sim cards. He advised the public against buying already registered Sim cards from vendors as it constitutes a crime.



“At this point we are ready to roll out on the 1st of October, 2021 and we can confidently say that even if on the 1st of October all 17 million Ghana card holders turn up to do their sim card registration, that can be done.”