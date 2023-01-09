Ghana Card: Roadmap for registration of Ghanaians abroad ready – NIA

The NIA will use Ghanaian missions as registration centres

The National Identification Authority (NIA) says it is prepared to go ahead with the registration of Ghanaians living in foreign countries.

As part of the roadmap, the Authority has formed a joint committee with members from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MoFARI) and the NIA to oversee the exercise.



The committee according to a report by Dailyguidenetwork.com is led by the Acting Chief Director of the ministry, Ambassador Ramses Joseph Cleland.



The committee relying on Ghana’s missions abroad as registration centres and officers at the missions as officers.



This, according to the Executive Director of NIA, Prof. Kenneth Attafuah, is in line with Sections 15 and 21 of the National Identification Authority (NIA) Act, 2008 (Act 750).



Sections 4(1)(a) and 7(1)(a) of the Act mandate the NIA to register Ghanaian citizens resident in or outside this country onto the NIR.

The NIA from last year has been working with the ministry to develop a seamless roadmap for the registration of Ghanaians abroad.



As part of the roadmap, mission staff will be trained on the registration process while Mobile Registration Workstations (MRW) will be deployed to the missions abroad.



There will also be public education on the programme as well as end-to-end Network Configuration and testing, Pilot Registration and Launching.



The NIA, however, is expected to share more details about the programme in due course pending the approval of the NIA Governing Board, MoFARI, and NIA’s supervisory Ministry, the Ministry of the Interior.



GA/FNOQ