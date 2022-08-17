Ghana Card brouhaha: Our MPs to tackle EC in Parliament – Asiedu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC General Secretary

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has explained why the main opposition party has boycotted the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings.

General Mosquito as he is popularly referred to, said the Electoral Commission has consistently shown that they do not want the party to participate hence their decision to stay away.



“They don’t want us to attend, they asked for a representative to draft a legislation but they lied to us because our rep was never called,” he alleged.



He is, however, unperturbed by the recent move by the EC to make the Ghana Card the sole identification document for continuous voter registration, a move the NDC has vehemently opposed.



He said on Accra-based Asempa FM, last week, that the NDC has now tasked its Members of Parliament to ‘tackle’ the EC over the matter when the Commissioners appear before the relevant committee.



“Where we are now since the Electoral Commission cannot unilaterally pass a law, they need Parliament to do so, God being so good, we are well represented in Parliament. That is why our MPs have taken over the issue there.

“Our MPs have told them to bring evidence of stakeholder consultation on this CI,” he disclosed. Asked if the party will use a three-line whip in dealing with the EC, he responded: “We don’t need a three-line whip, because an action that is used to steal an election and can potentially affect every MP, doesn’t need any whip.”



Asked about his allegation of election stealing, he responded rhetorically: “An action that can potentially keep out three million prospective voters, is it not a means to steal a vote?”



He lamented why and how the EC was basing their projections on that of the National Identification Authority – issuers of the Ghana Card – stressing that the challenges the NIA faces are well documented from capturing to printing and distribution of Ghana Cards.



