Ghana Card eliminates corruption and bribery - Allotey Jacobs

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has applauded Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his digital initiatives towards the development of Ghana.

Allotey Jacobs noted that digitalization is the impetus for Ghana's development and as a result called on Ghanaians to support the Ghana Card.



In a brief comment on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, the former NDC Central Regional Chairman stated that the "Ghana Card eliminates corruption and bribery".



He advised the citizenry not to fall for the chicanery of the detractors of the Ghana Card initiative.



Ghana Card Statistics

Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Prof. Ken Attafuah says over 17 million Ghanaians have been registered for the Ghana Card with over 15 million printed cards issued out.



"We have registered 17,138,609 Ghanaians as at 3rd August. We have printed 16, 567,460 cards and those that we have issued out their cards to are 15,768,777. With those that we haven't been able to print their cards but have been registered are 571,149. Also, those we have printed their cards but haven't been able to distribute it to them because they haven't come for their cards are 796,683...Their cards are sitting at our Regional and district offices," he disclosed in an interview on Kokrokoo.



