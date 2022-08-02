'Ghana Card is suffering an integrity crisis' - Dr. Otokunor

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has asserted that the integrity of Ghana's ECOWAS card, otherwise known as the Ghana Card has been compromised.

According to him, the government is using some crooked and political means to discriminate against certain groups of people from accessing the card.



Speaking on Joy FM's 'Top Story' programme, Monday, August 1, Dr. Otokunor explained that “crooked and political means are being used to discriminate against people who are otherwise qualified to have the Ghana Card.



“The Ghana Card is suffering an integrity crisis because of the political discrimination that this government is employing in registering the members.”



To him, the integrity of the card can only be restored if barriers to the registration of the card are removed.

Expressing his disagreement over some comments the Vice President had made to the extent that the Ghana Card could be a primary document for future elections in Ghana, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor said, “nobody should delude him or herself that making such comments and bringing such public discourse will get Ghanaians to support the idea that we are going to use the Ghana card for election.”



He observed that Ghanaians are not ready to use the Ghana Card for election because “the system is not ready, the membership and coverage are not ready, the extent of the depth of the registration is not up to the point where we can use it as a basis to vote.



“I subscribe to the view that if we are able to exclude all these possibilities of excluding people and preventing them from getting the Ghana card from the registration system, there may be a point in time where the integrity of the card would get to a point where we can use it to vote,” Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor noted.