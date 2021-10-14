Ghana Card registration: NIA to open 291 offices by end of October 2021

More NIA offices will be opened in the regions and districts across the country

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced that it will open two hundred and ninety-one offices in all the regions and districts across the country by the end of October.

The Head of Corporate Affairs at the Authority, Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu, said this move will help facilitate the Ghana Card registration process across the country.



He told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9FM, “Going forward, till the end of October, we would have opened more offices in the regions and districts. So, by the end of October, we would have opened 291 operational offices across the country to reduce the pressure and anxiety for those who haven’t registered. These persons will be able to register and those whose cards are missing will have them replaced at a fee of 30.00. Also, those who want to update their information on the card can do so”.



He revealed that at the moment the process is ongoing at 34 registration centres across the country. He added the NIA head office is also embarking on a premium registration process for all those who wish to access premium services.

The Ghana card registration commenced in April 2019. The exercise was piloted in the Greater Accra Region and later rolled out in the other 15 regions. It was suspended during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed after the restrictions were eased.



Meanwhile, the Controller and Accountant General’s Department has said that government workers without Ghana Cards will not be paid from December 1, 2021.



The department states that the policy forms part of ongoing measures to harmonize its systems.