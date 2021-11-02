Ghana Card to enable Ghanaians board flights without visas – Bawumia

According to him, those who hold the Ghana Card should not have to obtain visas to return to Ghana

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced that from the first quarter of 2022, the Ghana Card will be globally recognized as an e-passport.

He has indicated that the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has duly accepted the usage of the cards as e-passport from the second quarter of 2022.



According to the Vice President, Wednesday, October 13, 2021, marked a milestone for Ghana as the country was officially received as the 79th member of ICAO.



He said with this move, the country’s major identification document produced by the National Identification Authority (NIA) will be allowed as a source of identification – in this case, an e-passport – for international travels.

“This means that by the end of the first quarter next year, the Ghana Card will be recognized globally as an e-passport,” he stressed, adding: “When this happens, holders of the Ghana Card will be allowed to board any flight to Ghana.”



Dr. Bawumia, who was the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Governor until 2008, said Ghanaians in the diaspora will then need no visas to travel to Ghana.



“Therefore, the good news to diasporan Ghanaians [is that those] who hold the Ghana Card should not have to obtain visas to return to Ghana.”