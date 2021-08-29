Ghana Construction Industry Excellence Awards and Infrastructure Summit set for September

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will grace the event

Source: Daniel Bampoe, Contributor

The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI) is a pan-industry body with 14 Member Professional Institutions, Academia, Trade and Artisanal Associations within the Built Environment in Ghana.

The Chamber has scheduled this year's Annual General Meeting and National Infrastructure Summit on the 8th -9th September, 2021. The Actors of the Construction Industry have agreed to climax this year Conference with a Maiden awards program called “Ghana Construction Industry Excellence Awards” which has been slated for 10th September, 2021 at Fiesta Royale Hotel Accra under the theme: “Creating a Competitive, Collaborative and Innovative Business Governance for the Construction Industry in Ghana”.



Undoubtedly, the two (2) days Infrastructural Summit and the associated Awards program will provide a platform for fostering partnership and synergy among the Government, Manufacturers, Suppliers and the Professionals/Captains in the Built Environment.



Again opportunity will be afforded for acquiring knowledge on the introduction of new and modern trends of Technological methods, Current Equipment and Products for efficiency performance and Business engagements on personal levels among others.

This year’s Infrastructural Summit promises to be the single largest gathering of Professional Institutions, Academia, Trade and Artisanal Associations in the Built Environment, as well as Captains in the Construction Sector of the Country with an array of activities and a rich program characterized with an Industry Awards Dinner Night with the President of the Republic of Ghana; H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the Special Guest of Honour.



It is our conviction that discussions at the Conference would certainly enhance the policy initiatives of the Construction Industry in executing government flagship programs such as One District - One Factory, One Village - One Dam, Agenda 111 Districts and Regional Hospitals, 2021 Year of Roads, Affordable Housing Projects and many other developmental programs and policies as well as taking the early advantages of the introduction of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area as a Sector.



The Awards have a range of categories suited for the various Institutions, Groups, Associations, Companies, etc. to tell their success stories; The categories cut across Outstanding Excellence Leadership Award, Outstanding Contribution to the Construction Industry Award, Construction Group of companies of the year, Manufacturing in Construction Services Company of the Year, Distinguished Construction Friendly Bank of the Year Award, Construction Equipment Supplier of The Year, Local Content & Green Building Award, Best Foreign Construction Company of the Year, Distinguished Construction Friendly Insurance Company of the Year Award, Construction Company of the Year, Construction Woman of Excellence of the Year, etc.