Ghana Council of Georgia welcomes the new Ghana Ambassador to the USA

Hajia Alima Mahama, newly appointed Ghana Ambassador to USA

Source: Kwame Boafo, Contributor

VIP guests at the special event included newly appointed Ghana Ambassador to USA, H.E. Hajia Alima Mahama, Director of Diaspora Affairs, Mr. Akwasi Awua Ababio and Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs, Nadia Adongo Musah, Director of Political Affairs Chief of Staff Office, Mr. Frank Asiedu Bekoe and Director of International Affairs, Mr. Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso.

Event purpose and venue



An intimate reception was held for the dignitaries at Atlanta Marriott Peachtree Corners, to celebrate Honorable Mahama’s much-heralded appointment as the first female Ambassador to the USA and to introduce her to the Ghanaian community in Atlanta, arguably one of the largest Ghana communities in America.



On behalf of the Members of the Ghana Council, we thank and applaud Ambassador Mahama and her staff for their presence at the Meet & Greet event, and we are very thankful that the Ambassador was available to participate in the Townhall meeting with Q&A session.



Attendance



By all standards, the event was festive and well-attended. It was a resounding success with lively engagement and productive exchanges between the Ambassador, her staff, Diaspora Affairs Office of the President.





We extend an appreciative nod and thank you to the member associations of the Ghana Council for attending in impressive numbers, and all the other participants who were present and helped make this occasion special and eventful.



Townhall Conference Topics



We are very pleased to announce that Ambassador Mahama pledged that a new Honorary Consulate will be opened in Atlanta effective in the next 6 months.

During the meeting, several suggestions were advanced to tackle ongoing difficulties and hurdles Ghanaians face when dealing with Embassy-related business. The Ambassador noted the Embassy service delivery issues and slated these top suggestions for further review and improvements.



Some of the discussions include embassy communications, implementing customer service call centers, a portal for visa application and passport renewal, donation duty payments to schools and hospitals and shipments to Ghana. The Embassy is committed to resolving the issues and concerns raised by the community.



The Director of Diaspora Affairs Office at the Presidency, Mr. Akwasi Awua Ababio, encouraged Ghana Council members to engage with his office more often and in a timely manner, preferring that communication with his office be initiated at the start of the various project involvements.



He urged Council members to not wait till the last minute to contact their office.



Ambassador Mahama expressed interest in continued engagement with the Ghana Council of Georgia. We equally look forward to further dialogue to discuss ways the Ghana Council can improve and advance Ghana community affairs in the USA and are particularly grateful to Her Excellency for acknowledging and supporting us in the work we do.