Ghana, France deepen relations at Day of La Francophonie in Ghana

Thomas Mbomba, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Thomas Mbomba has called for support from the Organisation International de la Francophonie to become a fully-fledged member.

He said the government has intensified preparations to make Ghana qualify to be a member. This includes the prioritization of teaching and learning French in Ghana’s educational system. The Deputy Minister said this at a Flag-raising Ceremony in commemoration of the 52nd Anniversary of the International Day of La Francophonie in Ghana.



Personnel from the Navy were on parade at the forecourt of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as parade commander, Naval Lieutenant Osbert Nuotuo led officers for the Ministerial Salute. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration. Thomas Bomba raised the Flag of Ghana in a ceremonial manner while the Lebanese Ambassador and President of the Francophonie Ambassadors Group Ambassador Maher Khier did the same for the La Francophonie flag. He described the ceremony as historic and called for unity among the French-speaking population on the Continent.



"It is a historical moment as we host this special event for the first time, within the Francophone Community in Ghana. So stay together, defend our values; that is the core values which the Francophonie was built upon, and live in harmony to make the fragrance of life triumph over the stench of war and death, and to make light conquer darkness”.

A Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Thomas Mbomba outlined some gains made in the improvement of teaching and learning French in Ghana. These are geared towards moving Ghana from an Associate Member to a fully-fledged member.



“Ghana wishes to expedite its transition to become a full member of the OIF and has put in place various measures in pursuit of her aspiration. In the area of education, Ghana has made massive progress in strengthening the teaching of the French language.”



The Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie is an international organization representing countries and regions where a significant proportion of the population Speak French or has a notable affiliation with French culture.