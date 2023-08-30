Ghana Gas commissions Kyebi doctors’ bungalow

Osagyefo Amoati Ofori Panin II cutting the ribbon for the official opening

A six-bedroom doctors bungalow, constructed by Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), has been handed over to the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, at a ceremony organized in Kyebi in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The ceremony attracted the Ghana Health Service, doctors, and nurses, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Akousa Asabea Annoh, board members of GNGC lawyer John Darko, Nana Asiaa Benneh Beyeemah l, Nana Owusu Ababio, the Okyenhene and his entourage among others.



Speaking at the commissioning, Osagyefo Amoati Ofori Panin II expressed gratitude to Ghana Gas for the project but was quick to advise people to ensure proper maintenance of government buildings.



He touched on the contribution of the gas company to most parts of the country in the areas of health, education, and sports, among others.



He urged them to take good care of the bungalows handed over to them.



“A lot of people who live in government bungalows ought to take care of it as if it is their own,” he admonished the doctors who will be staying in the building, adding they ought to maintain it well for the next users in the near future.

“Because there’re no houses for doctors when they come, they leave within a short possible of time. They leave in a week or two, so if they get a house to live in, they are able to work.



“If doctors will come to Kyebi and get a place to stay, then schools in Kyebi ought to be proper so their children can also go to schools here so they can stay here for a longer time,” he added.



“If doctors are not stationed here in Kyebi and an individual is sick and there are no doctors, that will be very painful.”



He, therefore, appealed to authorities to add more bungalows for nurses to also have a place to stay.



“Doctors alone cannot stay here if nurses don’t have a place to stay that is not a good thing.”

Board member of Ghana Gas lawyer John Darko lauded the contribution of the president, Nana Akufo-Addo, through Ghana Gas in the areas of sports, education, health, water and sanitation all over the 16 regions of country.



Medical Superintendent of Kyebi Government Hospital Dr. Richard Nii Darku Dodoo was happy with this gesture done on Kyebi Government Hospital and added that this will help deploy more doctors and nurses to Kyebi.



He said it will equally provide a place to house doctors who require a sound mind to provide proper treatment to people.



According to him, the Kyebi Government Hospital currently boasts of a staff population of over 400 with 12 staff presently pursuing specialist programmes and will come back to offer their services to the people of Abuakwa South and beyond, hence, the need to provide more bungalows.



Dr. Richard Dodoo requested the support of the establishment of a staff village which will not only alleviate the housing problems faced by doctors and nurses but also will foster a strong sense of community within the hospital premises.

“I stand here today to offer my heart filled gratitude to Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, Gyantuahemaa, Ghana Gas for their commitment to our hospital and the community,” he expressed.



Senior Manager at the CSR Department of Ghana Gas Stephen Donkor touched on the contribution of the gas company in the area of healthcare in all the 16 regions, therefore, touting the contribution of Ghana Gas in nation building.



The gas company has its footprint all over the Eastern Region, the senior manager stressed.



