Ghana Gas commissions girls’ dormitory for Ketasco

Photo from the ceremony

At least about 18 projects have been completed by the Ghana National Gas Company Limited in the Volta Region after it commissioned a newly-constructed dormitory Senior High and Technical School (Ketasco).

The girls' dormitory will house about 300 students from Ketasco and is a relief to both the students and the teachers of the school.



Ketasco is a mixed public SHS at Dzelukope, a town in the Keta Municipality District of the Volta Region with a student population of about 3,515 and a teaching staff of 150 as of 2020. The school is regarded as the biggest school in the region and one of the biggest in Ghana.



Ghana Gas Community Relations Department head Stephen Donkor indicated that the gas company believes in providing for all the communities within the country regardless of the region even though the company is situated in the Western Region of Ghana.



“This is not the only project we have in the Volta Region but a number of them, yet look at where the company is situated Western Region. We don’t have any gas pipeline running through the Volta Region but we can boast about 18 projects from Ghana gas in the Volta Region alone,” he stated.



According to him, the gas company contributes about 45-50% of the energy produced in Ghana to generate electricity.



Some of the projects in the Volta Region include a 3-units classroom block in Three-town SHS-Denu in Ketu South, and a construction of a 3-unit classroom block at Dzodze-Penyi. At Ho, there is the construction of cubicles/stalls and museum gallery for training of tour guides, construction of crafts village at Aflao, kente market at Agbozume, construction of teachers’ accommodation at Kedzi, construction of 1 No.2 storey crafts centre and gift shops at Ho Musuem, in Hohoe, construction of 2-storey 12-unit classroom block, construction of a fence wall at Keta High School, construction of a 4-seater W/C and urinal at Agbozume, construction of 10 boreholes at Botoku in North Dayi, Hohoe again, construction of culvert drains and ditches, earthworks and sport improvement and many more.

According to the Keta Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Emmanuel Gemegah, the newly commissioned girls dormitory used to be a toilet suite but under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghana Gas has turned the place into a sleeping place for Ketasco SHS.



The MCE further reiterated that Ketasco is one among the rest, urging the students to study hard and take care of the newly constructed dormitory.



“To the students, today, you’re a student, tomorrow you will be old students. I expect each one of you to give back to the school someday.”



According to the headmaster of the school, Isaac Dzidzienu, the school is grateful for the project from Ghana Gas and urged the students to be proactive in their studies.



Madam Delphine Dogbegah, a former student and a board member of Ghana National Gas Company, accompanied the team to commission the girls dormitory for Ketasco SHS.