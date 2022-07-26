Ghana Gas cuts sod to construct dormitory for Pishigu SHS

Ghana National Gas Company has cut sod for the construction of a girls’ dormitory at Pishigu

The Ghana National Gas Company has cut sod for the construction of a girls’ dormitory at Pishigu in the Karaga District of the Northern Region.

Pishigu Senior High School provides second-cycle education in the district and the construction of a 12-unit classroom block by Ghana Gas will not serve only the people of Pishigu but also the Karaga district and its environs.



The Pishigu community is lagging behind in terms of social amenities such as health facilities, schools, and proper water and sanitation among others, hence Ghana Gas’s efforts to provide the community with educational facilities.



Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, a former MD of Stanbic Bank, Dr. Naa Alhassan Andani, who doubles as the Paramount Chief of Pishigu, said the only secondary school in Karaga is the Karaga Senior High, which is about 45 to 50 kilometers from the children of Pishigu to travel.



Therefore, the newly constructed 12-unit infrastructure at Pishigu will reduce that burden.



He urged leaders to provide more to ease their plight.

Dr. Naa Alhassan Andani commended Ghana Gas National Company, the board, Chief Executive Officer, and the management, as a whole, for the support.



“On behalf of the chiefs and people of this community, I still count on the support of the MP and all the security services here that by the time the girl's dormitory is completed, the chiefs and people will organize themselves to also build another dormitory to add up to this,” he assured the community.



According to the District Chief Executive (DCE), Iddrisu Mohammed Sannie, the only senior high school in Karaga was a community school accorded a senior high school status by the then President John Agyekum Kufuor.



The current administration, he continued, gave the school a boarding status and added additional infrastructure to the school.



“The people of Pishigu are happy for the newly constructed 12-unit block and to witness the sod-cutting of a girls’ dormitory through the effort of Ghana Gas that will augment and make more students have access to education in the district.”

He commended Ghana Gas for its immense support to the Karaga district.



Assistant Project Manager of Ghana Gas Anyimah Edomgbole assured the people of Pishigu that with support from the management, board, and the CEO of Ghana Gas, the project will be completed within the six months stipulated period and that it is the vision of the company to provide quality educational infrastructure to the people.



A Deputy Minister for Energy, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adams, who doubles as a Member of Parliament for that area, was full of praise for the newly constructed classroom block and the upcoming girl’s dormitory.



He, therefore, took the opportunity to plead with Ghana Gas to add an astroturf for the youth of Pishigu to enhance their youth talents.