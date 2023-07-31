Ghana Gas reacts to reports of its officer being robbed of US$500, €590 at Russia-Africa summit

File photo

The Ghana National Gas Company Limited has reacted to reports of its officer losing US$500 and €590 at the Russia-Africa summit held from Thursday, Jul 27, 2023 – Friday, Jul 28, 2023, in Russia.

In a release dated July 31, 2023, the company said that it did not send any official send representative to Russia for the summit.



It added that it, therefore, cannot be true that the officer sent to the summit would be robbed at a hotel in Russia.



“The company wishes to state unequivocally that there has never been any such incident as reported.



“… Indeed, Ghana Gas had no official representation at the Russia-Africa summit, and as such, claims of missing funds involving our officials can best be described as baseless and complete falsehood,” parts of the statement reads.



Background:



An unnamed member of Ghana's delegation at the just-ended Russia-Africa summit was reported to have lost some money from his hotel room.

The summit was held between the 28th and 29th of July in the city of St. Petersburg as a number of African leaders and government representatives met with the Russian president and other top officials.



According to Ukrainian journalist Igor Suskho, some guests recorded burglaries at their hotel rooms during the event.



"Russia: 3 attendees of the Russia-Africa Summit from Ghana, Burundi, and Argentina found their hotel rooms burglarized in St. Petersburg. $500 and €590 in cash stolen from the hotel room of an executive from Ghana's gas company," his tweet read.



Ghana sent a delegation to the summit but GhanaWeb checks show that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was not captured in the family photo taken at the end of the summit.



It is also not known who led the Ghanaian delegation, even though documents sighted by GhanaWeb show that there was a big delegation comprising government officials and others in the private sector.



BAI/OGB

Watch the latest episode of the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











