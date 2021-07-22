Ghana Gas staff excited as new Board inaugurated

The dynamism of the new Ghana Gas board will move the company forward

Source: Kofi Opare, Contributor

A cross-section of staff of the Ghana National Gas Company has expressed their excitement in the announcement and swearing-in of a new board by the Minister of Energy, Hon. Mathew Opoku Prempeh on 21st, July 2021 at the ministry’s conference room.

The Board which is Chaired by Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central also has Dr. Ben K D Asante, the Chief Executive Officer, Hon. Abraham Osei Aidoo, Mr. John Darko Esq., Mrs. Adelaide Mary Benneh, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, Hon. Abraham Ossei Aidooh, Madam Delphine Dogbegah, Nana Owusu Ansah Ababio and Hon. Stephen Sumani Nayina.



In a discussion, the staff expressed their happiness by stating the achievements of the previous board. The indigenization of the operations of the company being key has helped save the company money and further helped employ more Ghanaians. The retention of Dr. Asante and other board members has clearly shown the dynamism of the new board would have, a mix of expertise and experience to move the company forward.

The Minister expressed that he is keen on ensuring that efforts by Ghana to become a major international player in the international gas market become a reality. He also mentioned that the revision of the Gas Master Plan, which is one of his topmost priorities, will ensure that a concrete framework for Ghana’s gas infrastructure expansion is laid.



The Board Chairman, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong also assured the Minister of his commitment to deliver and work together with the other members to help achieve success for the company.