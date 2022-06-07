Ghana Hajj Board announces pilgrimage package after two-year coronavirus induced break

Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board, Sheikh. I. C. Quaye

The Ghana Hajj has officially announced the package for this year’s pilgrimage. Prospective pilgrims are to pay $39 Million for the journey. The exercise was postponed two years ago due to COVID-19.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board, Sheikh. I. C. Quaye said Ghana’s quota for the Islamic religious exercise has been cut down by almost 45% to make it affordable for prospective Ghanaian pilgrims.



"The Board remains resolute to deliver a successful hajj at a significantly lower price,” he reiterated.



The Islamic pilgrimage which is an annual journey to Mecca is said to be a requirement for every Muslim in their lifetime.



In view of this, Muslims the world over make efforts to fulfill this obligation.

After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghanaian Muslims will be taking part in the 2022 Hajj.



The Chairman of the Hajj Board, Sheikh. I. C. Quaye stated the readiness of the government to support the pilgrimage with the $38 million.



He said pilgrims who had earlier deposited their cash from 2021, would be expected to pay the difference of $7,000 to be eligible to participate in the 2022 Hajj.



All prospective pilgrims are advised to take full COVID-19 vaccination and make payments by the 10th of June 2022.