0
Menu
News

Ghana Hajj board begins refunds

Sheikh Ibrahim Coffie Quaye IC Quaye1 Sheikh IC Quaye

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Hajj Board has presented cheques for the refunds of persons who paid for the Hajj but could not make it during the last religious exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The payments were made for thirty-seven persons through their agents on September 7, 2022.

Sheikh IC Quaye who presented the cheques covering the refunds recalled the decision taken last week to invite persons desirous of collecting their monies to apply for same.

The agencies which collected them on their behalf were Al Balad, Great Anyas, Lahaina, Nizam and Ashkar.

The refunds included the travel insurance which was paid alongside the package.

In all 85 persons have so far applied for refunds.

Present during the presentation were Haj MANAF, Dr Abubakar Sidick Ahmed, Dr Amin Bonsu and A R Gomda.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwar
Aisha Huang: Kwaku Baako's 2017 comment pops up
Govt selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report
Akufo-Addo appointees who are ‘under pressure’ to resign
Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators
Aisha Huang is a Chinese state spy sent to destroy cocoa sector - Prof Aning alleges
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel