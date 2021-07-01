Ghana High Commission enrolls passport applicants in Manchester

The enrolment team were in Manchester to biometrically enroll applicants

As part of efforts to make the acquisition of passports easier for Ghanaians living in the UK, the Ghana High Commission has resumed the enrolment of passport applicants who live outside the Greater London area.

The enrolment team, led by the Head of Chancery, Mr. Peprah Ampratwum were in Manchester to biometrically enroll applicants, thus saving them the time of travelling to London for the enrolment which forms an important part of the passport application process.



Mr. Peprah, in his remarks after the exercise, indicated the High Commission’s preparedness to take the enrolment to other key cities in the UK to ensure that all eligible Ghanaians in and around London acquire their passports seamlessly. In all about 170 people from Leicester, Leeds, Coventry, Birmingham, Glasgow, Scotland were enrolled.



Other members of the team included Mr. Gabriel Owusu Ansah, Head of Consular and Welfare, Mr. Kwaku Dankwa, First Secretary Passport and Immigration and Mr. Eric Yeboah, Executive Officer and Liaison for IT.

While in Manchester, the team also visited the "Coachene" Soccer Academy, an initiative of Mr. Emmanuel Afranie Junior, son of Mr. E.K. Afranie, former coach of the Black Stars.



The “Coachene” project which started about 8 years ago currently has over



150 kids learning to be footballers.