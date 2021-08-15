Ghana Highway Authority announces disruption of traffic flow on N1 and N2

Photo of the N1 Highway

Source: GNA

The Ghana Highway Authority has announced that vehicular traffic flow on the N1 and N2 highways will be disrupted from Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15, 2021 from 1000 hours to 1400 hours each day.

This is to enable GRIDco and its contractors to undertake a decommissioning of conductors on their existing transmission lines that traverse the N1 and N2, a statement signed and issued by Mr David A. Hammond, Chief Executive in charge of Administration at the Highway Authority and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said.



It said sections of roads such as the Mallam junction, Tema- Aflao Road near T.T Brothers traffic light on the N1 and Tema- Akosombo Highway around the Ashaiman pedestrian overpass on the N2, will experience some minimum to maximum disruptions to traffic during the two days.



"Motorists/Commuters are kindly advised to follow the traffic diversion signs to be placed at the various sections on the N1 and N2," it advised.

The statement apologised to the public for any inconvenience caused.



It also urged the public to contact the Corporate Affairs Department of GRIDco on 233 -303 318700 or the Public Affairs Division of the Ghana Highway Authority for further clarification.