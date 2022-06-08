Ghana Immigration Service mourns the demise of Regional Commander

The late Peter Nantuo with officers at Nyive Sector in 2018

Pieces of red cloth have been placed on all facilities of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in the Volta region to signify the demise of their regional commander, Peter Claver Nantuo (Esq).

His sudden demise occurred on Monday, May 16, 2022 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after he was admitted for medical treatment following a short illness.



Sector Commanders and officers in the region described him as a "good leader".



Prior to his demise, the Deputy Commissioner of Immigration Service who doubles as a Lawyer served as Volta Regional Commander of the Service for more than 5 years.



He started his secondary education in Nandom Secondary School, Upper West between 1975 -1982 after which he obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, the University of Ghana, Legon (1982-1986).



Mr. Nantuo read Law at the Ghana School of Law between 2000-2006 and then proceeded to acquire a Master's Degree in Business Administration at Wisconsin International University College, Accra in 2009-2011 after that, he went back to the University of Ghana (2011-2012 and obtained Master Degree in Immigration Studies.



Offices held before his death

Peter Nantuo started his career at the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) formerly the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) (1988-1989).



He then joined the Ghana Immigration Service in 1991 until his demise and has served as Immigration Enforcement Unit officer, Upper West, Second in Command, Legal Department at the Kotoka International Airport, and former Board Member of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA), a Board Member of Centre for Immigration Studies, University of Ghana and Deputy Commissioner of GIS, Volta Commander.



He was a native of Boo-Jirapa in the Upper West region and left behind a spouse alongside four children.



The commander was influential in the fight against COVID-19, illegal weapons and terrorism in the Volta region.



The official flag of the service and the national flag has since been at half-mast.