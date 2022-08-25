Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT trains youth on coding

A picture of some beneficiaries

Source: Richard Aniagyei, ISD, Contributor

The Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (GI-KACE) has commenced a ten-day coding programme for the youth to equip them with the necessary skills in the digital space.

The programme dubbed ‘Coding for Youth’ which began last Monday is the second to be organized by GI-KACE to help engage the children productively during vacation.



In an address, the Director-General for GI-KACE, Dr Collins Yeboah-Afari, urged participants to take a keen interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in high esteem.



“We hope the next two weeks will be fruitful for all of you. While here, you must pay attention to what the instructors will teach you. Most of you may pick up interest in the things we will teach you here, so pay attention because you will never know; you might grow up to become great people in ICT,” Dr Yeboah-Afari urged the youth.

Participants, whose ages range between 10 and 18, will undergo rigorous but fun training in Robotics & Internet of Things (IoT), Scratch and Python, Animation and Web Design, Graphic Design, and Foundation of Artificial Intelligence.



The Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT is an Advanced Information Technology Institute and the ICT Capacity Development Agency of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization.



The Centre provides globally competitive research and innovation, consultancy and advisory services, and human and institutional capacity building through hands-on, quality-oriented, and demand-driven products and services for accelerated national development to serve the 21st century.