Ghana Institution of Geoscientists inaugurate UG students' Chapter

Executives of Legon Chapter of Ghana Institution of Geoscientists

The Ghana Institution of Geoscientists (GhIG) has inaugurated a new chapter for students on the University of Ghana, Legon campus.

This forms part of plans by the national leadership of the institution to be widely known among the students populace in the country.



The inauguration ceremony, organised at the department of Earth Science of the University of Ghana on Tuesday July 12 2022, was aimed at raising awareness and to welcome new members into the chapter.



The ceremony was graced by prominent industry players and distinguished academics largely within the field of Geoscience.



Addressing the audience, the Chairman of the ceremony, Prof. Patrick Sakyi encouraged students to seize the opportunity to register and integrate the Legon Chapter as a student member as they actively participate in all programs and projects.





Former Provost of the University of Ghana's College of Basic and Applied Sciences (CBAS) and immediate past GhIG national President, Prof. Daniel Kwadwo Asiedu, urged students to endeavour to expand their network before wrapping up on their studies.



According to him, getting good grades through a studious academic life does not fully accomplish the purpose of tertiary education.



He wants students to build professional relationships with academics, industry players in a bid to successfully navigate through the job market after school.







The Legon Chapter of the Ghana Institution of Geoscientists will be headed by final year undergraduate students, Michael Aziriba Mba and Obed Tettey Armah as President and Vice President respectively.

Other executives inducted into office as executives include continuing students Mohammed Saudatu Samed, General secretary; Ayeh Douglas Okyere Public Affairs Officer ,and Ansah Kenneth Delali as Website officer.







GhIG National General Secretary, Crisler Akwei Ankrah administered the oath of office to the executives and prayed for them for an impactful tenure.



In his acceptance speech, the President Aziriba Mba expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed on him and pledged to deliver on the mandates entrusted to them.



"My administration hence will employ the services of symposia via webinars on the visions of the Ghana Institution of Geoscientists. This sets us off to explore the benefits of the institution, accept more members and also monitor their activities so far as Geoscience is concerned. As such, there is a need to safeguard by minimising unlawful and destructive activities threatening subsistence of mankind on planet Earth," he said.

The aforementioned student leaders will be guided by the GhIG Public Affairs Officer, Dr. Yvonne Loh as well as Co-Patron GhIG Legon Chapter, Dr. Daniel Kwayisi.







What is GhIG?



The Ghana Institution of Geoscientists (GhIG), is the only national association dedicated to issues relating to geoscience.



The institution is poised with a common aim of championing the cause of professional Geoscientists and promoting Geoscience in the country.

It serves as an umbrella to group all practicing and learning of geoscience members.



The institution focuses on regulating Geoscience practices to promote the welfare of its members without prejudice and protecting the public interest, natural resources and our environment.