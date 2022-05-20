'Ghana Is Safe' - Former NPP MP allays fears of terrorism

Collins Owusu Amankwah, a former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North

Ghanaians have been advised to be on guard and vigilantly protect themselves against any possible terrorism threats.

The issue of terrorism has become a serious matter of concern in Africa, particularly West Africa and the Middle East, after some terrorists unleashed attacks on some countries on the continent.



Countries such as Togo and Cote d'Ivoire have been attacked by terrorists in recent times.



This seems to leave Ghanaians with fears that the terrorists may inflitrate the nation.



As a result, some security experts have sent signals ahead for the citizenry to stay on guard.



A Regional Coordinator at the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding, Dr Festus Aubyn has called on schools to tighten their security measures following cautions from the National Security that the country is a target for terrorists.



“As school authorities, they should ensure that there is some form of security measures in schools. Security measures for schools are key, especially as there is a heightened threat of terrorism...

"Most of the students are ignorant of terrorism and its related activities and can easily fall prey to them on social media. So, parents and even the students themselves need to be mindful of their activities online...



"There is good reason to believe that the terrorists operating within the region have Ghana as a target and there is the need to increase security measures and engage the public to be more careful,” he said in an interview with Ghana News Agency.



Touching on the issue during a panel discussion programme "Kokrokoo" on Peace FM, Collins Owusu Amankwah, a former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, sought to allay the fears of the citizenry.



Although acknowledging the terrorist incidents in the neighbouring countries and advising Ghanaians to be security-conscious to avoid terrorism on the motherland, Hon. Owusu Amankwah however believed "Ghana is safe".



According to him, any person who claims Ghana's insecure is a liar and should be disregarded.