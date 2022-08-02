Ghana Journalists Association, Military and Police reaffirm collaboration

GJA executives with representatives of state security agencies

Executives of the Volta and Oti regional chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Monday, August 1, 2022, embarked on a familiarisation tour to some key state agencies in the regional capital, Ho.

The team visited the Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service and the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho including the Regional Minister and the Ghana Tourism Authority.



At the 66 Artillery Regiment, the GJA executives applauded the Command for always being proactive in the region. The Commanding Officer(CO), Lieutenant Colonel Edward Saporng Appiah was praised by the GJA for his contribution to the development of the region and as well as the personal relationship he has with the association.



The Regiment was also praised for always showing professionalism in their field and tackling tensions in the region amicably.



On his part, the CO promised to give the needed support as far as security and development are concerned in the region. He also welcomed the new GJA executives to always call on the Regiment when needed.

66 Artillery Regiment has already donated 500 pieces of cement blocks towards the completion of phase two of the Volta Press Centre.



The team with the Volta Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Edward Oduro Kwateng, and other senior officers showered similar praises on the Police Command.



The Police also pledged their support in ensuring a crime-free society and also promised police support to the GJA when necessary.



Mr. Emmanuel Agbaxode, GJA President in the region appealed to the two agencies to train journalists in the region on war and security reporting. He added that GJA will always be available to support the security agencies in the region in order to ensure peaceful cohesion.