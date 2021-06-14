Ghana, Kenya to facilitate inter-regional trade

The Kenyan delegation in a group photo with the Volta Regional Minister

Source: GNA

Mr. Charles Kilonzo, a Member of the National Assembly of Kenya says Ghana and Kenya can lead to the promotion of trade among African countries.

He said both countries strongly backed the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA), shared development aspirations, and were the best set to take the drive towards regional integration.



Mr. Kilonzo said this when he led a delegation of the Defense and Foreign Affairs Committees of the Kenyan National Assembly to pay a courtesy call on the Volta Regional Minister.



The Delegation was on a week-long visit to the country to access common growth opportunities, and help foster growth in trade and industrial relations.



The MP said the team was to “study and see” which sectors of the economy both countries could work together to improve upon, citing oil, mining and agriculture as possible areas to explore.



“Kenya and Ghana share a very rich history, which dates back to independence, yet, trade with Ghana is non-existent but there are opportunities for both countries."



The delegation had met with the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, as well as the defence and foreign affairs Ministers, in what was described as “good engagements”.

Mr Kilonzo said: “We are assessing challenges of the business communities, and committed to removing obstacles to change the fortunes of our people.



He explained that there were unemployment and poverty in both countries despite so many resources and was easier for both countries to help improve intra continental trade, create employment for everyone on the continent, and called for a change of mindset, which must be advocated by leaders on the continent.



Mr. Eliphas Barine, Kenyan High Commissioner, commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his commitment to ensure the transformation of Ghana, and that of other countries on the continent.



Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister said the visit was a clear indication of their willingness to address identified trade issues.



He said the government believed the private sector was the engine of growth and key to creating jobs and was looking forward to having growing relationships with them.



Mr. Dela Gadzanku, Volta and Oti Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) said the Association's local trade enhancement in the enclave remained its core mandate, with the promotion of business and trade events dominating its works.