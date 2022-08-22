Ghana Library and YEA to hold entrepreneurship training for youth

The workshop seeks to support self-employment and small-scale entrepreneurship

The Ghana Library Authority in collaboration with the Ghana Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is set to hold an entrepreneurship training workshop for youth between the ages of 14 to 35 years across the country.

The workshop, dubbed: Entrepreneurship Re-imagined, seeks to support self-employment and small-scale entrepreneurship as well as to create and improve alternatives to wage employment.



Sessions of the workshop will commence from August 22 to August 23 in the Central Region.



Speaking ahead of the event, the Central Regional Director for the Ghana Library Authority, Nana Kwame Appiah Kubi indicated that the training forms part of his outfit’s mandate and would help build the capacity of the Ghanaian youth to start businesses that address societal problems.



“The training will help participants develop their creativity and collaboration skills. It will also help participants in the creation of business plans and marketing road maps. As part of this training, participants will be equipped with knowledge on various tax benefits,” he added.



Mr. Kubi further said the training will be a comprehensive one and thus the public especially the youth should take advantage of this initiative since it would help them harness and grow their ideas into business opportunities.

He noted that the workshop is open to all business owners and prospective business owners.



He said those who would like to participate can register either online or in person.



To register for the training in person, interested persons can visit the Central Regional office of the Ghana Library Authority.



The online registration he explains can either be followed by visiting the authority’s Facebook page by the name “Ghana Library Authority/Central Region” or visiting the website www.ghanalibrary.org.



The training is said to cover four modules namely the basics of entrepreneurship, the complete business plan development, management team as well as support system and procedures.