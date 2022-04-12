Ghana Meteo issues rainstorm alert for parts of Volta, Oti and Accra regions

The rains are expected to affect parts of Accra, the Volta and Oti regions and the Norhtern Ghana

Ghana enters rainy season

GMA warns of rainstorms for April 12, 2022



The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of a pending thunderstorm likely to be hit parts of the Volta and Oti regions between 6OM and 11PM on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.



This according to the agency this is a result of a rainstorm which is propagating from southern Benin towards Ghana.



“As communicated in the evening forecast sent today April 12, 2022 at 1600 UTC, a rainstorm over southern Benin is expected to propagate westward into the country.

“The storm is expected to produce thunder and rain of varying intensity over parts of the Volta, Eastern and Oti regions between 1800 UTC and 2300 UTC (6 PM and 11 PM),” the GMA has stated in a release.



Further to the rainstorm, the agency said parts of the Greater Accra region will experience cloudiness with the possibility of rain later in the night into dawn tomorrow.



"A separate rainstorm is expected over Northern Ghana tomorrow. Updates on the propagation of the storm will be provided when necessary," the agency added.



“A separate rainstorm is expected over Northern Ghana tomorrow. Updates on the propagation of the storm will be provided when necessary,” the agency added.



