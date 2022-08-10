Ghana Mine Workers Union to embark on strike action over unresolved concerns

According to the union the date for the strike action will be unannounced

The Ghana Miners Workers’ Union has threatened to embark on strike action.

The General Secretary of the Union, Abdul-Moomin Gbana disclosed that the government has refused to meet their concerns during stakeholder engagement sessions.



According to him, there are several challenges confronting them, including their safety in their line of work.



“The Ghana Miners Union will not hesitate to embark on an indefinite strike action to drive home our demands of paying particular attention to the increasing state of our insecurity in the mining industry.”

“We have signalled government to compel employers within the mining industry to ensure that the safety protocols of workers are standard.”



He said the strike action would be unannounced and would take stakeholders by suprise.