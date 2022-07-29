0
Ghana Music Awards UK: Black Kat GH bags two nominations

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: Richard Asamoah

Albert Tuffuor, known in showbiz circles as Black Kat GH has received two nominations at the upcoming Ghana Music Awards UK, (GMA UK).

The sensational rapper has been nominated for 'UK Best Video of the Year' and 'UK-based Hip-hop Song of the Year' award with his song 'Dem Dead ft Ed ILL'.

The UK-based Ghanaian hip-hop, hip life and afrobeat artiste shared the feat with fans on his social media handles.

Black Kat GH who recently released an hour-long compilation of his best tracks dubbed 'Xclusive Non-Stop Mix' disclosed to this reporter that he is elated that he has been acknowledged by the popular award scheme.

"I have always upheld the fact that hard work and consistency pay. Though I kept a low profile over the years, I was positive that it would pay off someday. That is why I am excited by these nominations," Black Kat GH told this reporter.

Organizers of Ghana Music Awards UK are expected to give away 46 awards to deserving artistes at their 2022 edition in August.

Black Kat GH is known for hit songs including, “Human Being No Good” Ft Choirmaster of Praye, “Kumerican Anthem”, “Mo Awu” (Dem Dead) ft Ed Ill, “Wo ye Real” ft Flowking Stone, I Do It ft Teresa D, among others.

