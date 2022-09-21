Ghana National Association of Driving Schools urge drivers to undergo training at accredited institutions

The National President of Ghana National Association of Driving Schools (GhanaDrive), Rev Erasmus Amankwah Addo, has urged Ghanaians wanting to learn how to drive to visit registered driving schools.

According to the association, it has embarked on a new road safety campaign to educate potential drivers to visit legal training and education institutes, all in an attempt to curb the road menace in the country.



He explained that most commercial drivers do not patronise the right institutions to learn how to drive, hence, they show signs of unprofessionalism whenever they sit behind their steering wheels.



Using ‘Trotro’ drivers as an instance, Mr Amankwah Addo said most of them learn how to drive through washing bays, parks and mechanic shops among other means hence they tend to be more aggressive and abusive on the roads.



"It is by law that drivers must upgrade their knowledge and training when it comes to their driving skills… Aggressive drivers never use the right way to learn. Lorry parks, fitting shops and washing bays and now they begin to call themselves drivers."



"Especially, the Trotro people are always in a hurry and they compete among themselves. What many people don’t know is that behaviour also forms part of driving."

Mr Amankwah Addo also laid down some of the technical requirements needed before one can set up a registered driving school.



“You need trained instructors, dual-pedal vehicles and a conducive environment. One also needs to meet the standards set by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).



“The schools must also provide all the teaching materials and aid that conforms to the syllabus provided by the DVLA” he said.



"We have books in the system that follow the DVLA syllabus, and that is what we use in training our students."



He further urged drivers to renew their license when it expires.

“Driving School operating permit must be renewed annually and the regulators (DVLA) must check if the standards upon which the permit was given is intact.”



