Ghana Navy has warded off pirates onboard two-speed boats

The navy in its efforts to combat issues of piracy has deployed personnel on fishing vessels

The Ghana Navy has disclosed that it has successfully warded off pirates onboard two-speed boats who suspiciously approached a tuna vessel by the name AFKO 805 operating 105 nautical miles south of Aflao.

A statement issued by the Military high command said the operation which was carried out on Monday, October 11, 2021, ended without any casualty to the vessel and its crew.



The vessel continues to be engaged in its lawful fishing activities.



The statement said, "The Ghana Navy in recent times has doubled its patrols at sea to curb the numerous piracy attacks in the Gulf of Guinea making our Exclusive Economic Zone one of the safest in the Region.



The piracy situation in the Gulf of Guinea has created a sense of insecurity in the Region. In Ghana, the Navy has strived to maintain adequate security at sea to enable a conducive maritime environment for national development. Fishing vessels have often fallen prey to pirates within the Region".

"The Chief of the Naval Staff recently visited his counterparts in Nigeria, Benin and Togo as a way of seeking their cooperation to combat the regional menace".



"Additionally, the Ghana Navy in its quest to curb this menace decided to deploy armed naval personnel on board fishing vessels in consultation with stakeholders in the industry all aimed at ensuring a safe and secured maritime environment for the smooth operations of fishing and commercial vessels.”



"The Ghana Navy, however, assures all vessels and their operators within the maritime domain of our eagerness to protect all those engaged in legal businesses and also accost all those engaged in illegalities. The Navy, therefore, seeks the cooperation of all partners to enable the nation to achieve a safe maritime environment for national development,” the statement concluded.