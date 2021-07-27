Ghana Pentecostal Council offers ‘spiritual’ backing to anti-LGBTQI+ bill

President of GPCC, Reverend Professor Paul Yaw Frimpong-Manso

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) says as a member of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, it fully participated and supported the drafting of the anti-LGBTQI bill currently before Parliament.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill was presented to the Speaker of Parliament as a Private Member’s Bill last week.



In a statement dated Monday, July 26, GPCC expressed gratitude to members and leadership of the Coalition, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, who has thrown his weight behind the bill, and “our courageous Members of Parliament promoting the drafting, laying and passage of the Bill into law.”



GPCC officially stated its position amid the mixed reactions that greeted the bill and said it will resist any attempt to officially introduce homosexuality into the country.



“We have participated and supported in the drafting of the current Bill and would continue to give our full support to the consultative processes leading to its fine-tuning and passage into law in Parliament.

“The Council’s position on this new bill stems from its long-standing and consistent biblical position on the preservation of God’s original plan for marriage, procreation and the preservation of the family value system and any attempt to pervert the system would be fiercely resisted through all spiritual, physical and legal means.”



It has called on all its followers to contribute through intellectually stimulating debates devoid of insults and name-calling to ensure that a better and well-drafted bill is passed into law.



“We would continue to pray to the Lord Almighty for strength, wisdom, courage, boldness and sense of conviction for all involved in this process to carry through this divine assignment for God, country and generations yet unborn,” the statement signed by GPCC President Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso concluded.