Ghana Police Service not a get-rich-quick avenue for wealth seekers – New cops warned

A photo of Ghana Police recruits

Police recruits have been reminded that the Ghana Police Service is not an avenue for them to engage in underhand dealings to make unjustified wealth but rather a call to serve.

At the passing out parade of 581 recruits comprising 327 females and 254 males at the Police Public Training School at Pwalugu in the Upper East Region, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah admonished them to be of good behaviour in line with the motor of the service “service with integrity.”



“You have chosen a career which calls for selfless service to humanity, commitment, and sacrifices. Bear in mind that it is not a sanctuary to make unjustified wealth. Therefore, desist from corrupt practices which have the tendency to bring the image of the Service into disrepute. Never forget the motto of the Service ‘Service with Integrity. Avoid bad association and put on the cloth of patriotism, humility, courtesy, honesty, civility, and commitment to the career you have chosen. You will excel in every endeavour of your career when you consistently observe these professionals”, she advised.

"The Director-General of Police Welfare added “I wish to advise these Recruits that as you step into your professional career, bear in mind that you cannot succeed in your effort to protect lives and property without respecting members of the public. Never allow your new status to get you carried away to engage in acts that will bring shame and dishonour to yourselves, your family, the Police Service and Ghana as a whole. You have been trained on the norms, traditions, values, and principles of democratic policing which thrives on the principles of Responsiveness, Effectiveness, and Accountability.”