Ghana Police Service to engage faith-based organisations

The Ghana Police Service is expected to later today Monday, October 25, 2021, have interaction with faith-based organisations in the country.



According to sources familiar with the meeting, it is aimed at sensitizing leaders of the various faith-based organsations on the legal ramifications of their religious work.



The meeting comes on the back of the recent arrest of two church leaders who are alleged to have engaged in some misconduct.

The two leaders are Reverend Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Power International Ministries and Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, popularly known as 'Jesus Ahuofe'.



Reverend Owusu Bempah was arrested in September and charged with offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace, the threat of death, and the assault of public officers.



Jesus Ahuofe on the other hand was arrested and remanded following a prophecy he gave indicating that dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, would be shot dead on October 18, 2021.



He was remanded into police custody for five days and later granted bail.