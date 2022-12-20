1
Menu
News

Ghana Police deserve huge credit – David Tamekloe

Ghana Police In Wa Gh File photo

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Editor of Ghanaian online news portal, WhatsUp News, David Tamakloe, has commended the efforts of the Ghana Police Service throughout the year for what he believes to be a remarkable year for the country's security agency.

According to him, despite the numerous demonstrations and uproar the country has experienced this year, the police have maintained sanity and order across the country and hence deserve special mention.

In an interview on the Happy Morning Show during the 'Editors Take' edition, Mr. Tamakloe reiterated that the upcoming Christmas festivities pose another tough challenge for the police.

He, therefore, charged the police service to take advantage of the busy weeks ahead to maintain a positive image in the minds of Ghanaians.

"We need to appreciate the good works of the Ghana Police force this year. Despite some challenges, they've stood their ground. Their work at this time of the year is always very difficult. They do their best to see to it that the country keeps its sanity in times like this. In terms of accidents, criminals and the busy nature of our cities and roads, they do their best to keep things running. So, we'll give them their flowers and encourage them to continue the good works," he told Samuel Eshun.

"The few bad officers who take advantage to make money during this situation should be cautioned and rather take advantage of the festive situations to keep the image of the police service intact and they'll reap the benefits when everything is said and done," he added.

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told