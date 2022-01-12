Ghana Police receives donated office complex worth about GHC4 million

The over GHC 3 million PPSB Headquarters built by the Tobinco Group

The Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I, has handed over a fully furnished ultra-modern two-storey building worth GHC3,982,700 to the Ghana Police Service.

The facility, which was constructed by Toblues Properties Limited, a subsidiary of Tobinco Group is located on the premises of the Nima Police Station. It will serve as the Headquarters of the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) of the Ghana Police Service.



Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I, noted that the core mandate of the PPSB was to ensure that Officers maintain professional standards at all times, therefore the need to provide the best form of support including logistics to the Ghana Police Service.



“Having a professional Police Service is key to maintaining law and order in the country because a professional Police officer relates better to the citizenry, making policing quite easy. Again, the emerging threats of terrorism and instability within some of our neighbouring countries require that we equip and resource our security agencies to preserve our territorial integrity.



“These threats have the potential of negatively affecting our local economy and I believe that every businessman will have to contribute his quota to protect the nation, civilians, and businesses. This is why we are investing in the Security of this country,” he said.



Nana Amo Tobbin I expressed hope that edifice will help instill a sense of professionalism in officers to help the Ghana Police Service pursue its vision of maintaining law and order in the country.

He assured the Ghana Police Service and all security agencies of his unflinching support, encouraging them to call on the Group for any kind of support when the need arises.



“We also trust the Ghana Police Service especially the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to put this new office to good use,” he added.



Nana Amo Tobbin I also commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for a good job done so far, re-affirming his continuous support to him to make his work a success and to keep the country safe.



IGP



For his part, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Akuffo Dampare commended the Tobinco Boss for donating the building to the Service.

He said the donation will complement the efforts of the government and the people of Ghana whose responsibility is to resource the Police Service in line with the laws of the country.



The IGP said the government will do its best to provide the resources needed by the police, however, he said the service will always welcome any gesture from individuals, groups of people to support the government’s effort in making sure that the Police Service is well resourced to undertake its constitutional duty of maintaining law and order, protecting lives and properties and keeping the peace and security of this country.



He again assured that the Service will do whatever it takes to ensure that all unprofessional things, unethical and inhumane things that the public is displeased with the Police are eschewed.



“We want to give you the assurance that in our quest to become a world-class police institution and the best institution in this country and a reference point in the world, we have no reason not to up our game and make sure that we leave all the things that are unethical, unprofessional and inhumane that set us against the public behind so that at the end of the day, we will be out there to be appreciated with the public having confidence in us and respecting us for us also to keep the peace in our environment,” he said.



