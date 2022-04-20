Ghana Post collapsed in most districts in the Central Region

Ghana post offices in many central region districts have ceased to function

Ghana Post offices in many of the Districts and Municipalities in the Central Region have ceased to function as they’ve collapsed, EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan can confirm.

Upon a visit to many of the Ghana Post offices in the Ekumfi, Ajumako Enyan Essiam, Asikuma Odoben Brakwa, Agona West, East, Gomoa West, East, Mfantseman Municipality, Abura Asebu Kwamankese, Assin South, North Districts, it emerged that their offices have been transformed into other facilities.



Some have been turned into game centers, stores, public toilets, barbering shops, cocoa shed, drinking spots, cinema, and many more.



A visit to the Breman Brakwa Ghana Post office in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central Region established that the office has been transformed into the Breman Brakwa Traditional Council Office where the Chiefs in the Community hold their meeting, which some residents say it’s not is not appropriate.



While some of the offices are currently serving other purposes, others have been demolished due to their bad state which some residents in Breman Gyamera, Breman Bedum, and Ajumako Bisease described as a death trap.



In an interview with EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan, some of the residents from various districts bemoaned the collapse of Ghana Post Offices in their area attributing it to poor management.



Others believe Ghana Post has collapsed due to the advent of mobile phones, social media, and mobile money transactions.

They, including a 67-year-old man Mr. Kwesi Essuman who was a Postal Agent at Enyan Abaasa however, appeal to the Government to re-introduce the Ghana Post because they believe it will serve a good purpose and create employment.



Meanwhile, the Central Regional Head Office of the Ghana Post at Brofoyedur in the Cape Coast Metropolis has also been closed down, making it impossible for this reporter to seek official comment from any officer in the region.



According to residents, the office has not been operational for some years now.



President Akufo- Addo on 22nd December 2021 appointed Mr. Bice Osei Kuffour popularly known as "Obour” a Ghanaian Musician as the Managing Director of Ghana Post.



Residents in the Central Region are appealing to him to visit all the Ghana Post Offices in the Region and make them operational.