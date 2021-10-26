Ghana Railway’s Accra manager killed by moving train

He was part of an inspection team of management members on a tour of the Accra-Nsawam rail line

The Accra Area Manager of the Ghana Railways Company Limited, Ing. Michael Asante, met his untimely death on Monday, October 25 after a train ran over him.

An eyewitness told Connect FM‘s morning show host Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson that Ing. Asante was standing in the outer frontage of the train when they saw a naked electric wire across the route around Pokuase.



In an attempt to avoid being entangled by the wire, the Accra Area Manager jumped off the moving train.

Unfortunately, he was overrun by the train and killed instantly.



Already, tributes have started pouring in for him.



