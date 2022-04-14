Ghana Reads at 5: Kanemɔ 2022 will be a carnival of books and readings - Oswald Okaitei

Ghana Reads turns 5 this year

Source: Oswald Okaitei, Contributor

About five years ago, a carefully planned literary journey begun, towards disproving the misconception that Africans do not like reading.

Christened “Ghana Reads!” as a literary project, it has evolved to be one of the formidable ‘literary activism vehicles’ in Accra (inner cities and zongo communities), readying to touch base with other regions of the country.



Outdoored on April 23, 2017, the Ghana Reads Initiative (now a registered literary organization) is set to mark its 5th anniversary with one of the biggest book/reading carnivals in Accra dubbed “Kanemɔ” on UNESCO World Book Day.



This will be in partnership with Global Media Alliance.



“Kanemɔ” is a Ga word which translates into “Read.”



Yes! We must read. But, without books how do we read? And, if we don’t read, of what essence are books?



So this event has been put together to create a bridge between these two; bring readers and books together for the purpose of creating excitement and learning.

According to Oswald Okaitei, one of Ghana’s young poets/spoken word artistes who has won himself international recognition and who is the Executive Director of Ghana Reads Initiative, there are well-planned activities to excite participants to love books and reading.



He mentioned “Blast a balloon and read!”; “Dramatic Reading”; “Read to play (a video game)”; “DigiRead”; “Read & Bounce!”; and “Read Aloud!” as some of the exciting activities that would add up to other sessions as Literary conversations and workshops.



He again mentioned that there would be an exhibition and sale of books of different genres at the event and at discounted prices to enable interested buyers purchase.



He was emphatic that the books would be mainly books set and produced in Ghana and would include poetry, drama and poetry.



“Kanemɔ’ is slated for Saturday, 23 April, 2022 at the Dunk Library (GAMADA), Jamestown-Accra from 12:00 noon. Adwinsa Publications Gh Ltd is also a partner and Yumvita Ghana, a supporter. Invited Special Guest of Honour for the occasion would be Mr. Abdourahamnne Diallo, the Country Representative of UNESCO Accra.



However, on April 22, 2022, there would be an in-studio conversation on eTV-Ghana with literary resource persons.

Participation in this all-important literary event is free.











