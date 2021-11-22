Ghana Records 2,961 children AIDS related deaths in 2020

According to the Director-General, young ladies are infected most through having sex with old men

Source: Frank Owusu Obimpeh, Contributor

The Director-General (DG) of GAC, Mr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, has disclosed to freelance journalists network that infections among young people pose a big threat to the fight against the HIV-AIDS scourge.

On the other hand, children aged between zero and 14 years who died last year was 2,961 and that constitutes 23.2%.



According to him, 15 to 24-year-olds are getting infected by having sex with old men as well as young people chasing adults for financial gains.



While some of the older men and women take advantage of the vulnerabilities of some of the young people, many of the young people voluntarily have sex with older men and women for financial gains the director confirmed.



Persons on ART since 2016



The figures for persons living with HIV who have been on ART treatment in the past six years are 2016 -100,665, 2017-125,667, 2018 – 113,171, 2019 -153,901, and 2020 – 208,811.



The national HIV testing coverage in the past six years has been;

2016 – 40%



2017 – 48%



2018 – 64%



2019 – 1575



2020 -128%.