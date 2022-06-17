Ghana Revenue Authority directs encroachers to quit property at Aflao

File photo/ Ghana Revenue Authority

Source: GNA

The Aflao Collection of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has directed traders and business operators encroaching on a portion of land belonging to it to quit in two weeks.

Traders and transport operators have, for years, been operating their businesses on the parcel of land at the Aflao Border designated as a parking Lot 7, a property of the Government of Ghana with the Customs Division of the GRA as beneficiary and caretaker.



Assistant Commissioner Majeed Amandi, Sector Commander, Aflao Customs, in a demand notice dated June 16, 2022, and available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), noted that those operating businesses on the property had “encroached upon, built a permanent structure on the portion of land known as Lot 7” without their (Collection’s) consent.



“You have encroached on the said land and have put up permanent structure in the nature of a washing bay, kiosks, chop bar, stores, and or offices, and this attitude of yours is likely to change the character of the land.”



“In view of this, you are hereby informed by this notice to quit the land by July 1, 2022; if you fail to do so, the GRA-Customs Division Aflao will proceed to initiate legal action against you without further notice to you,” the notice advised.

The information available to the GNA suggested that the Collection, prior to Thursday’s notice, earlier in May, verbally communicated to those operating on the land to vacate in June.



Some traders and transport operators, in an interview with the GNA, said they suspected that the Collection wanted to eject them from the property for a private transport company, OA Travel and Tours.



They said the decision to eject them would negatively impact their businesses and livelihoods and that of their dependants and appealed for government intervention.