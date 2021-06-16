Ghana, Rwanda explore investment opportunities

Dr Aisa Kacyira, Rwanda High Commissioner to Ghana

Source: GNA

Mr Samuel Dentu, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) has invited Rwandan investors to take advantage of Ghana’s friendly climate to invest in the country.

He described Ghana as a peaceful and stable country that offered a gateway to the West African market for investment interests and welcomed the business community from Rwanda for mutually beneficial strategic alliances for sustained growth.



Mr Dentu said this on Monday at a business breakfast meeting between the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and Rwanda investors in collaboration with GEPA and the Ghana Tourism Authority.



The forum is expected to ignite business opportunities and secure the bond between the two countries to grow from strength to strength.



He said in March 2021, a 13-member Ghanaian delegation visited Rwanda to identify business and mutual collaboration for both countries to take advantage of investment opportunities.



Mr Dentu said the Authority had facilitated and linked Small and Medium Enterprises to international markets for trade promotion and exhibitions, which had yielded positive results.

“Ghana and Rwanda have a shared trade exchange and we will intensify the partnership for mutual benefits. Ghana export goods to the tune of $10,000 to Rwanda”, he noted.



Mr Dentu urged African countries to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as part of efforts to accelerate intra-African trade and boosting Africa’s trading position in the global market.



He said AfCFTA would bring together all 55 member states of the African Union covering a market of more than 1.2 billion people, including a growing middle class, and a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of more than $3.4 trillion to open up the continent.



Mr Edward Ashong Lartey, Director of Investor Services, GIPC said an investor enjoyed incentives including exemption of tax when the company registered with the Registrar General’s Department and the Centre.



He said the investor was also guaranteed that his or her business would not be taken in any way.

Mr Lartey said among the country’s competitive advantages were the availability of land for agricultural production and development in Agricultural infrastructure.



He said Ghana’s proximity to Europe and the Americas and good human capital in the forms of an educated workforce were also advantages investors could benefit from.



Dr Aisa Kacyira, the Rwanda High Commissioner to Ghana, said Ghana-Rwanda relations was anchored on true and sincere relationship, which was evidenced by the many exchanges in political, economic, security, trade, and investment fields.





She said Rwanda in 2020 opened its High Commission in Ghana to strengthen the bilateral ties between both countries.

Dr Kacyira said both countries would continue to co-operate at the multilateral level on major issues of regional and global concern for the benefit of Ghanaians and Rwandans.



Dr Kacyira called for unity among African countries towards maximising the full potentials of the continent for sustained growth.



