Ghana School Feeding Programme to be fully digitalized – Dr. Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Government has announced plans to digitalize the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) as part of the ongoing digitisation of the nation’s economy.

According to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a digital School Feeding Programme will ensure efficiency, speedily transfer of data and transparency in the social intervention programme.



Dr. Bawumia made the announcement during his address on the digital economy held at the Ashesi University in the Eastern Region on Tuesday 2nd November, 2021.



He was of the view that the digital system will largely address most of the challenges of GSFP especially the alleged “issues of ghost schools and ghost children”.

Meanwhile, the Management of the Ghana School Feeding Programme led by Dr. Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah in line with the government’s vision has already procured some 300 brand new Tablets to pilot the digital system in some selected districts in all the 16 regions of Ghana which was fully funded by the World Food Programme (WFP).



GSFP Management and their partner, WFP, have also finished the practical training of key stakeholders in all the regions including headteachers, circuit supervisors and school feeding staff at national and regional levels on the use of the tablets for monitoring and evaluation purposes.



The piloting of the GSFP digital monitoring system commenced on 1st November in the selected districts; and it will be followed by the digitalisation of the entire school feeding programme by the Government in earnest.